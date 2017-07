× Developing: Officials respond to Michels in Brownsville for industrial accident

BROWNSVILLE — Officials with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of an industrial accident in Brownsville.

The call came in around 12:45 p.m. from Michels, located at 406 Main Street (near Prospect Avenue).

An initial indication was that there was one person hurt at this location.

An investigation is ongoing.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.