House Speaker Paul Ryan: North Korea is number 1 foreign policy issue

RACINE/OAK CREEK -- House Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday, July 6th called North Korea his number one foreign policy concern a day after one of his Democratic challengers was stumped by a question on that country's missile program. Ryan said the United States cannot accept North Korea having a nuclear weapon that they can deliver on a long-range missile, like the intercontinental ballistic missile the country launched on the Fourth of July.

Still wearing protective blue booties after touring a company that makes a corrosion-resistant paint in Oak Creek, Ryan took questions from employees. Workers submitted most of the questions in advance. None asked about President Donald Trump or health care. One worker asked about the threat posed by North Korea's nuclear ambitions.

"It's quite frankly my number one foreign policy concern at the moment," Ryan said. "We, along with the Japanese and the Koreans are working on this problem, but the Chinese can do a lot more to help us with our North Korea problem because it is the world's problem if North Korea gets deliverable nuclear weapons."

On Wednesday, Democrat Randy Bryce of Caledonia -- who's challenging Ryan in 2018 -- stumbled over a question about North Korea during an interview on CNN.

"I don't have specifics. I haven't seen exactly what -- I don't have information on what North Korea launched. I plan on going -- we're going to take a trip later this month to Washington. D.C. to get better educated on the issues, and I hope to have more information then. I mean, I have ideas and there are things I'd like to say. But right now, it would honestly be speculation," Bryce said.

Republicans jumped on Bryce, who has lost his earlier attempts to win elected office.

"It's no wonder that Wisconsinites have rejected Randy Bryce as a candidate three times. He can't take a position until the party bosses in Washington tell him how to think," said Alec Zimmerman, state GOP spokesman.

Bryce has made Republicans take notice by announcing he raised $430,000 in his first 12 days as a candidate. His campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Ryan did take a few off-the-cuff questions from workers Thursday. One asked whether he planned to run for president in the future. Ryan said, absolutely not.