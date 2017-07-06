Interact with wildlife at Wisconsin’s wildest zoo

WEST BEND -- Shalom Wildlife Zoo has 100 acres of outdoor adventure. You can view deer, elk, bison, wolves and much more.

About Shalom Wildlife Zoo (website)

Beginning in 1979, thirty acres of land was purchased with the intent to preserve it from development. Over the years additional adjacent parcels were acquired. Today the Zoo encompasses 100 acres. Shalom's wildlife began as a deer farm with native whitetail deer that were purchased from the State of Wisconsin. People would come to see those "Big Bucks" on guided wagon ride tours through the property. The tours provided a great opportunity to educate visitors on animals, plants, habitat and Native American culture. In 1990 Bison and Elk were added for additional wildlife viewing enjoyment. Soon red fox, raccoon, skunk and mink were purchased and put on exhibit. Every year more species are added. In 2002 self guided tours were made available for those that wanted to walk, and in 2006 golf carts were added for those who were unable to walk.

Although still a working farm, in 2010 Shalom was licensed as a Zoo and is home to over four-hundred animals that are cared for daily. Some of the animals are here for permanent placement, some have been donated and some have been purchased.

Our Mission Statement: To preserve the wilderness, while providing education, enjoyment and wildlife encounters in a natural ecosystem.