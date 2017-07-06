“Just horrible and horrific:” Officers rescue 2 dogs from 167-degree vehicle at movie theater

Omerto-Anderson wasn’t able to adopt the tiny dogs for the same reason WSB’s camera was denied access to them. They’re evidence in a criminal case against the owner.

According to a Roswell police report, it was 89 degrees at 52 percent humidity Sunday afternoon, July 2nd when a good Samaritan called them to a parking lot off Holcomb Bridge Road. Inside the Chevy Impala, police said it was a blistering 167-degrees.

“The windows were actually cracked. All of the windows were cracked, but that doesn’t mean, you know, that the car is getting any sort of breeze. It was parked directly in the sunshine. There was no shade for this car,” Officer Lisa Holland told WSB.

Emergency responders wasted no time cracking a fire hydrant to cool the dogs off.

“In this case, the lady was inside watching a movie with her family,” Holland told WSB.

“That’s just crazy and bizarre. There’s no words to explain how stupid a person can be,” Omerto-Anderson said.

The owner, Shaquanda Cole, wasn’t taken into custody because she lives three hours away. She’s due in court in August.

If convicted on the two counts of animal cruelty, she could face a fine of $1,000 and up to six months in jail.