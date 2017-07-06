× Medical Examiner: Man jumped to death after taking LSD

Authorities say a man jumped to his death from a downtown Milwaukee apartment building after taking LSD.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner’s office says 22-year-old Justin Perez, of Salem, and a friend both ingested the drug before Perez jumped over a 10th-floor railing at the Majestic Loft Apartments shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4th.

According to the Medical Examiner’s report, “Justin was believed to have taken “three hits” that were in the form of pieces of white paper. Justin had an adverse reaction and became agitated. The friends tried to calm him down after he was punching a wall. Justin exited the apartment, walked to the stairwell and jumped over the railing.”

Milwaukee firefighters found Perez on a 6th floor landing, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy was performed and the cause of death is pending further toxicology.

The incident is under investigation by Milwaukee police.