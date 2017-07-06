× Police seek suspect after vehicle stolen from home in West Allis crashed into parked car

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police are seeking a suspect after a vehicle was stolen from a home, and subsequently crashed.

It happened around 2:40 a.m. near 69th and Burnham.

An initial investigation has revealed a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a TV set were taken from a home by a person known to the victim. The Jeep later crashed near 71st and Rogers. The crash involved a parked vehicle.

The driver of the Jeep was no longer at the scene, and police did not find that driver when searching the area.

Police are seeking that suspect.