Prosecutors: Argument between neighbors, 1 on a lawnmower, escalated into across-the-fence gunfire

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities say an argument between two Indianapolis-area neighbors, including one riding a lawnmower, escalated into across-the-fence gunfire.

A video provided by the Johnson County Prosecutor's Office shows the two trading insults June 27th before 59-year-old Jeffrey Weigle — apparently cutting grass at the time — pulls out a handgun. The video then shows 49-year-old Indianapolis firefighter Dean Keller fire his gun and Weigle returning fire. A total of 16 shots were fired between the two, WXIN is reporting.

A police report says Weigle suffered a chest wound. Keller wasn't injured.

According to WXIN, the shooting was the result of an ongoing feud about property, fencing and dogs.

Nancy Phillips owns the home next to Keller, and Weigle rents a room out of it. According to Prosecutor Brad Cooper, the gun Weigle was carrying actually belongs to Phillips. She said she never gave him permission to use it.

According to WXIN, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said there have been more than a dozen police reports involving Weigle and Keller in the past few years. Back in 2011, police arrested both men for battery after a fight over their dogs ended in a stabbing and physical fight.

The Indianapolis Star reports (http://indy.st/2tIzceM) that Cooper said Wednesday, July 5th Keller won't be charged in the shooting caught on camera.

Cooper said "it was reasonable for Keller to believe deadly force was necessary to prevent serious bodily injury."

Cooper said charges against Weigle will be determined once he recovers.