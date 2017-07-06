MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police officers rescued a small dog from the lagoon at McGovern Park — twice on Wednesday evening, July 5th.

Police said Officers Joe Spingola and Mike Smith were in McGovern Park on the city’s north side around 6:00 p.m. talking with some kids who were fishing in the lagoon when they heard a splash. Then, they saw movement below the weeds and lily pads. A small dog had fallen into the lagoon!

Officers Spingola and Smith ran over to it, and Officer Spingola managed to reach in and pull the dog out of the water.

As soon as the dog’s feet hit the ground, without so much as a thank you, it ran off towards the tot lot where several families were playing, police said.

Minutes later, there was another splash! The dog jumped back into the water!

This time it swam straight out to the middle of the lagoon, police said.

The officers’ snare was too short to reach the dog. A county parks employee had a net, but it too was too short. The dog’s owners were nowhere to be found.

Officer Smith radioed for a Milwaukee Fire Department boat.

While waiting for the boat, the officers tried to coax the dog back to shore. After a few minutes, the officers could see the animal was starting to struggle in the thick weeds and muck. That’s when Officer Spingola said he had to go in.

As Officer Spingola was swimming towards the dog, the dog was struggling to keep afloat. When he reached him, the dog was wrapped up in the weeds, tangled in fishing line and had a hook and bobber hanging from him.

Officer Smith kept a watchful eye from shore, police said.

A few feet off the shore, the water is only a few feet deep, police said, but then there is a huge drop off to an unknown depth –deeper than the officer is tall, so he was required to swim. Swimming back to shore with the dog, Officer Spingola kept getting tangled up in the weeds too.

The dog was taken to the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission to be checked out.

It appears to be a happy and healthy eight-year-old brown poodle mix. MADACC is hopping the owner will come forward.

If this is your dog you can contact MADACC at 414-649-8640.