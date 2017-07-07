× 3 people seriously hurt following head-on crash in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY — Two Flight for Life helicopters were dispatched to a head-on crash on Highway 45 north of County Highway F in the Town of Osceola, in Fond du Lac County Friday afternoon, July 7th. Three people were seriously injured.

Officials say a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old Wauwatosa man, was traveling southbound when he crossed the center line striking a northbound vehicle, driven by a 66-year-old Eden man, head-on.

Both drivers and a female passenger in the southbound vehicle were all seriously injured and transported by Flight for Life helicopters. The Eden man was flown to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center and the Wauwatosa male and his passenger were flown to Froedtert Hospital.

Highway 45 was closed to all traffic while the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Crash Team investigated the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.