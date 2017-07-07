× Death of 3-year-old Milwaukee child attributed to opioids

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee authorities say the recent death of a 3-year-old child was due to an opioid overdose.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says De-Anthony Lindsey died on June 4 from an overdose of the painkiller hydrocodone.

De-Anthony is the third preschooler in Milwaukee County to die from an opioid overdose this year and the eighth child to die within the last two years.

Toddler fatalities from opioid overdoses have climbed steadily over the last 10 years across the country. In 2000, 14 children in the U.S. under age 5 died after ingesting opioids. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says by 2015, that number climbed to 51.