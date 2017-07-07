Delavan police release name of suspect in connection to lynx theft

DELAVAN — Officials have released the name of the name of the man in custody in connection with the theft of two Siberian Lynx from the Animal Gardens petting zoo in Delavan.

According to the Town of Delavan Police Department, 58-year-old Loren Wiseman of Delavan was charged with party to theft of the animals and appeared in court Friday, July 7th.

The department is still investigating the case for potential other suspects.

The pair of seven-week-old lynx were returned to their owners at the Animal Gardens petting zoo on Wednesday, July 5th — after being allegedly taken from their cage overnight Monday, July 3rd.

Animal Gardens officials say Mogley and Blue, were returned by a pair of women. They said they want the thieves to face justice, but they’re mostly relieved that Mogley and Blue appear in good health.

“They look fine. They’re very healthy and they weren’t dehydrated. They were hungry. We fed them,”” caretaker Danette Vincenti said.

Surveillance video released by police on Wednesday shows a truck with a distinctive rear stripe leaving the parking lot the night of the lynx were taken.

“It’s an uncommon truck, and having the stickers, having the decals and everything on it made it distinguishable and I think that was another reason they realized it wasn’t something they’d be able to hide too long,” Raymond Clark, Town of Delavan police chief said.

On Wednesday night, a call came into the petting zoo from an anonymous woman who said she knew where the lynx were.

“They parked somewhere down the road and they walked the cats to the park and turned them over to Mike, our landscaper here,” Vincenti said.

“Two girls approached me and they each had one of the lynx in their shirt, like, jacket,” Michael Cummins said. “She said ‘sorry.’ That’s about it — all that came out of her mouth.”

They were gone by the time police arrived.

Vincenti said it was vital that the lynx were returned quickly because they just started eating meat. They’re still learning to chew at this point. Because of that, Vincenti said she has little sympathy for those involved in the theft, however apologetic they may be.

“I’m very happy and I hope he gets charged. It was a malicious. Just a really nasty thing to do to jeopardize the health of such beautiful cats,” Vincenti said.

Police said they’re looking for at least two more suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 262-728-9777.

Vincenti said the lynx will need a checkup at the vet, but on Thursday, they were looking good.

Vincenti confirmed an online listing posted June 25 advertising the Lynx for sale is authentic. She said Animal Gardens can only afford to house and care for the two adult lynx it already has – the parents of Mogley and Blue. She says it’s common for one zoo to sell animals to another and added they will wait to complete the sale until the end of the summer, once the baby lynx are older.

“I put them on there and then I interview the people that call me,” Vincenti said, “They must be USDA; they can’t just be anybody.”

