Dying man in Minnesota gets wish of crossing new bridge

Posted 12:43 pm, July 7, 2017, by , Updated at 12:45PM, July 7, 2017

STILLWATER, Minn. — A dying man in Minnesota can cross something off his bucket list: crossing a new bridge into Wisconsin.

The Pioneer Press (http://bit.ly/2tZxvKk ) reports that 82-year-old Jack Bohmert crossed the new St. Croix River bridge Thursday July 6.

Bohmert suffers from congestive heart failure and a massive blood clot. Doctors told him he has only days or weeks to live.

Bohmert made a bucket list of things he wants to do before he dies after receiving the news. At the top of his list was crossing the new bridge near his condominium.

The bridge won’t be open to the public until after a ribbon-cutting Aug. 2, but the Minnesota Department of Transportation made an exception for Bohmert.

The final goal on his Bohmert’s list is living until his 83rd birthday on July 17.