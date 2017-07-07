× Family displaced after attic fire in home on Park Avenue in Beaver Dam

DODGE COUNTY — The Beaver Dam Fire Department responded to the scene of a house fire late Thursday night, July 6th.

Crews were dispatched to the area of Park Avenue near Vita Avenue around 11:00 p.m. for reports of a possible lightning strike and structure fire.

When fire officials arrived on scene, they found moderate smoke conditions coming from the attic area of the home. Once crews determined that all occupants of the home were out, they attacked the fire with two hose lines.

The fire was confined to the attic.

Officials say the attic sustained significant damage. There was considerable water and smoke damage throughout the rest of the home. The home is uninhabitable and the occupants will be staying with family.

The fire was extinguished and the family was reunited with their dog and two cats.

The cause of the fire is under routine investigation by the Beaver Dam Police and Fire Dept. There is no damage estimate yet.

Beaver Dam Firefighters were assisted on the scene by mutual aid from Juneau, Horicon, Fox Lake Fire Departments