Fun and fiesty frankfurters: recipes to dress up your hot dogs

Chef Alisa Malavenda returns to show creative ways to spice up your everyday hot dog.
Dirty Dog Martini
- 3 oz good quality gin or vodka
- ½ oz dirty beer simple syrup( recipe follows )
- mini hot dog garnish
Combine gin and beer syrup in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake well and pour into a martini glass or serve over ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with a mini hotdog
Regular or Chicago style with a thin slice of tomato, white onion, mini pepper or dill pickle and mustard
Dirty Beer Simple Syrup
- 12 oz bottle of an IPA or similar beer
- 2 oz celery seed
- ½ oz pickle or olive juice
- 4 oz sugar
Mix all ingredients in a saucepan and cook over med / low heat until reduced in volume and syrupy
Italian Hot Dog
- Grilled ¼ pound hot dog
- Grilled peppers /onions/ sliced cooked potatoes
- Marinara sauce and grated cheese
- Italian Roll
Grill hot dog and top with pepper, onion and potatoes, coat with marinara sauce and sprinkle with grated cheese
Southern Comfort Drunken Dog with Peach Salsa
- 1 lb. hot dogs , cut into bite size pieces or cocktail dogs
- 1/4 c. Southern Comfort
- 1/4 c. brown sugar
- 2 c. ketchup
Mix until brown sugar is dissolved. Marinate dogs in sauce overnight. Bake in 325 degree oven until bubbly.
Serve on a bun topped with peach salsa( recipe follows)
Peach Salsa
- 2 peaches, peeled and pitted cut into wedges
- 1 large tomatoes, cut into wedges
- 1/4 wedge of sweet onion
- 1/4 C fresh cilantro leaves
- 1 garlic cloves, Crushed and rough chop
- ½ - 1 jalapeno , seeded and rough chopped
- 1 T apple cider vinegar
- 1 t lime juice
- 1/4 t pepper
In a food processor, pulse the first six ingredients; until they are chopped fine but not pureed. Add vinegar, lime juice and pepper; pulse 1-2 times just until blended.
Chill in refrigerator until ready to use
The Cuban Jabirito (pronounced hee-bah-ree-to)Dog
- 4 hot dogs- butterflied and cooked
- * 1 Long twice - fried plantain –( peeled- sliced in half lenghthwise and fried )
- 4 slices deli ham
- 4 slices Swiss cheese
- sliced pickles
- mustard
- mayo
For Plantain “bun” –
Heat oil in a frying pan and then fry the peeled and sliced plantain for about 30 sec -1 minute. Remove plantain from oil , place on a cutting board , cover with plastic wrap and then top with another cutting board or cold frying pan to flatten.
Take flattened plantain and fry in oil again until it is golden brown and crispy, drain on paper towel.
Place a smear of mayo on one half the plantain and mustard on other half . add the cooked butterflied , add one slice of ham and swiss cheese – a thin slice of dill pickle Close sandwich and cut in half
Teriyaki Hot Dog or (skewers )
- 8 of your favorite hot dogs
- 8 hot dog buns
- 8 slices of bacon, cooked until crispy and cut into bite-sized pieces
- 1/2 fresh pineapple, finely diced
- 1 bunch scallions, thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup good-quality teriyaki sauce
Grill hot dogs
Place hot dogs in buns and top with bacon pieces, fresh pineapple, and scallions. Just before serving, drizzle with teriyaki sauce. You can also make these into skewers and stick in a pineapple top for a fun party food
Enchilada Hot Dog
- 1 Package Hot Dogs
- 1 Package Corn Tortillas
- ¼ C chopped onion
- 1 Can Enchilada Sauce
- 1 Cup Shredded Mexican Cheese
Oil a 9 “ casserole dish
Warm tortillas in the microwave so they are flexible by wrapping then in a colth or paper towel and heating for about 45 sec. Take warm tortilla and wrap them around a hot dog and line up in the baking dish with tortilla overlapping a little – Sprinkle with onions ( alternatively you could smear some refried beans and sprinkle with onions before rolling up) . spoon over enchilada sauce and sprinkle with more cheese. Bake in a 325 degree oven until hot dog is cooked through, and the cheese is melted and gooey. ( you can also par grill or boil the hot dog).
Easy Corn “muffin “ Dogs
- 1 – box of corn muffin mix ( I use jiffy)
- 1 ear corn – kernels removed
- 1 large egg
- 1/3 cup milk
- 1 C grated cheddar cheese ( optional, but darn good)
- 4 hot dogs, cut each dog into 1 inch pieces
Grease Mini muffins tins (24) or 6-8 regular muffin tins . Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Combine all ingredients except cheese and hot dogs in a bowl and stir to combine ( don’t over mix and batter will be lumpy) Fold in the cheese if using. Put a scoop of mixture into muffin tins and place a piece of hot standing straight up in batter,
Bake for approx 12 minutes and allow to rest before removing from tins.
FOR THE KIDS
Snakes
Snake –
- 1 pound pizza dough or French bread dough
- 8 hotdogs
- 1 roasted red pepper for tongue
- black olive for eyes
Divide dough into 12 balls; roll each into 12-inch rope. Wind each around hotdog to encase, allowing about 2 inches overhang at each end. Place on 2 large greased baking sheets. Snip 1 end of overhang with scissors to make slit for mouth.
Cut red pepper into 12 long strips; insert each into mouth for tongue. Press opposite end of dough with tines of fork to resemble rattle. You can put balled up foil under head and tail to make it stand up while baking
Let rise for 30 minutes. Press in olives for eyes. Bake in a 350 degree oven for 30 minutes until golden brown.
(Make-ahead: Cover loosely with plastic wrap and refrigerate for up to 4 hours; bring to room temperature before baking, about 30 minutes.)
Trim off any charred ends of red pepper; cut to resemble forked tongue.