Fun and fiesty frankfurters: recipes to dress up your hot dogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Alisa Malavenda returns to show creative ways to spice up your everyday hot dog.

Dirty Dog Martini

3 oz good quality gin or vodka

½ oz dirty beer simple syrup( recipe follows )

mini hot dog garnish

Combine gin and beer syrup in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake well and pour into a martini glass or serve over ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with a mini hotdog Regular or Chicago style with a thin slice of tomato, white onion, mini pepper or dill pickle and mustard

Dirty Beer Simple Syrup

12 oz bottle of an IPA or similar beer

2 oz celery seed

½ oz pickle or olive juice

4 oz sugar

Mix all ingredients in a saucepan and cook over med / low heat until reduced in volume and syrupy

Italian Hot Dog

Grilled ¼ pound hot dog

Grilled peppers /onions/ sliced cooked potatoes

Marinara sauce and grated cheese

Italian Roll

Grill hot dog and top with pepper, onion and potatoes, coat with marinara sauce and sprinkle with grated cheese

Southern Comfort Drunken Dog with Peach Salsa

1 lb. hot dogs , cut into bite size pieces or cocktail dogs

1/4 c. Southern Comfort

1/4 c. brown sugar

2 c. ketchup

Mix until brown sugar is dissolved. Marinate dogs in sauce overnight. Bake in 325 degree oven until bubbly. Serve on a bun topped with peach salsa( recipe follows)

Peach Salsa

2 peaches, peeled and pitted cut into wedges

1 large tomatoes, cut into wedges

1/4 wedge of sweet onion

1/4 C fresh cilantro leaves

1 garlic cloves, Crushed and rough chop

½ - 1 jalapeno , seeded and rough chopped

1 T apple cider vinegar

1 t lime juice

1/4 t pepper

In a food processor, pulse the first six ingredients; until they are chopped fine but not pureed. Add vinegar, lime juice and pepper; pulse 1-2 times just until blended. Chill in refrigerator until ready to use

The Cuban Jabirito (pronounced hee-bah-ree-to)Dog

4 hot dogs- butterflied and cooked

* 1 Long twice - fried plantain –( peeled- sliced in half lenghthwise and fried )

4 slices deli ham

4 slices Swiss cheese

sliced pickles

mustard

mayo

For Plantain “bun” – Heat oil in a frying pan and then fry the peeled and sliced plantain for about 30 sec -1 minute. Remove plantain from oil , place on a cutting board , cover with plastic wrap and then top with another cutting board or cold frying pan to flatten. Take flattened plantain and fry in oil again until it is golden brown and crispy, drain on paper towel. Place a smear of mayo on one half the plantain and mustard on other half . add the cooked butterflied , add one slice of ham and swiss cheese – a thin slice of dill pickle Close sandwich and cut in half

Teriyaki Hot Dog or (skewers )

8 of your favorite hot dogs

8 hot dog buns

8 slices of bacon, cooked until crispy and cut into bite-sized pieces

1/2 fresh pineapple, finely diced

1 bunch scallions, thinly sliced

1/2 cup good-quality teriyaki sauce

Grill hot dogs Place hot dogs in buns and top with bacon pieces, fresh pineapple, and scallions. Just before serving, drizzle with teriyaki sauce. You can also make these into skewers and stick in a pineapple top for a fun party food

Enchilada Hot Dog

1 Package Hot Dogs

1 Package Corn Tortillas

¼ C chopped onion

1 Can Enchilada Sauce

1 Cup Shredded Mexican Cheese

Oil a 9 “ casserole dish Warm tortillas in the microwave so they are flexible by wrapping then in a colth or paper towel and heating for about 45 sec. Take warm tortilla and wrap them around a hot dog and line up in the baking dish with tortilla overlapping a little – Sprinkle with onions ( alternatively you could smear some refried beans and sprinkle with onions before rolling up) . spoon over enchilada sauce and sprinkle with more cheese. Bake in a 325 degree oven until hot dog is cooked through, and the cheese is melted and gooey. ( you can also par grill or boil the hot dog).

Easy Corn “muffin “ Dogs

1 – box of corn muffin mix ( I use jiffy)

1 ear corn – kernels removed

1 large egg

1/3 cup milk

1 C grated cheddar cheese ( optional, but darn good)

4 hot dogs, cut each dog into 1 inch pieces

Grease Mini muffins tins (24) or 6-8 regular muffin tins . Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Combine all ingredients except cheese and hot dogs in a bowl and stir to combine ( don’t over mix and batter will be lumpy) Fold in the cheese if using. Put a scoop of mixture into muffin tins and place a piece of hot standing straight up in batter, Bake for approx 12 minutes and allow to rest before removing from tins.

FOR THE KIDS

Snakes

Snake –

1 pound pizza dough or French bread dough

8 hotdogs

1 roasted red pepper for tongue

black olive for eyes