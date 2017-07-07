Group files notice of intent to circulate recall petition against Mayor Tom Barrett

MILWAUKEE – A political action committee called “Save our City: Milwaukeeans Can’t Wait” filed a notice Friday morning, July 7th saying it plans to circulate a recall petition against Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

In a statement released by the group, they list four reasons for the recall being sought:

1. Malfeasance in public office. Thomas Barrett has directed that tens of millions of City of Milwaukee tax dollars be used for the construction of a downtown trolley at the expense of: health and public safety; repair and replacement of public infrastructure; public education; and, job creation and economic development within areas of Milwaukee that represent some of the highest unemployment figures in the US.

2. Official misconduct. Thomas Barrett has acted and pursued a political and legislative agenda, which personally benefits his major campaign donors.

3. Dereliction of duty. Thomas Barrett has not fulfilled his obligation to sufficiently protect the residents of the City of Milwaukee from crime.

4. Endangerment of public health. Thomas Barrett has not acted to protect the residents of the City of Milwaukee from the serious health effects of lead poisoning caused by lead lateral pipes impacting at least 70,000 homes throughout Milwaukee. Thomas Barrett has appointed a “lobbyist” with no actual or educational experience in water or health issues to manage the City of Milwaukee Water Works during this lethal and deadly health crisis.