High tech kiosks copy house, car keys at a discount

A company called KeyMe is installing high-tech key copying kiosks at retailers around the nation. Not only can they copy home and car keys at a discount, they can help you prevent future lockouts.

When you need a house or car key copied fast, you probably head to the corner lock shop or home improvement store. But a startup called KeyMe wants you to do it yourself!

They are placing self-serve key copying kiosks in retailers like Rite Aid and Bed, Bath & Beyond all across the nation.

We tried copying a home key at a location inside Rite Aid. All you have to do is follow a few on-screen prompts and insert your key into a special reader. It scans the key using 3D technology and machine learning actually recreates your key in real time. The other neat thing is that you can choose from tons of designs. There are many in the machine itself but you can also opt to get keys sent to you that have local significance (like sports teams) from all over the nation. Our keys came out in about a minute or two and worked great.

The kiosks also have the ability to copy car keys - even the fancy key fob kinds. KeyMe machines have special wireless readers that can read the signal from your key fob and replicate it. These keys cost up to 70% less than what you would pay at a dealer. They are mailed to you in a few days.

Another neat aspect of the machine is the fingerprint reader. You have the option to scan your fingerprint to store a copy of your keys in the cloud. This way if you ever get locked out or just need another key made, you don't need the original. Just go to any of KeyMe's kiosks, scan your fingerprint and cut a new key. I asked KeyMe about the security of their system and they re-assured me that information is stored separately to keep it safe. Fingerprints and key data are not linked to your personally identifiable information so if hackers did indeed get a hold of this information it would be tough to figure out who it belongs to.

KeyMe has kiosks in hundreds of retailers but their goal is to have them pretty much everywhere. Some of the team members building KeyMe come from another successful kiosk company - the one behind Redbox and Coinstar.

