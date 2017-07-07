Cleanup underway after train carrying coal derails in West Allis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- An investigation is underway after a massive train derailment in the area of 104th and Greenfield in West Allis Thursday evening, July 6th. The mile-and-a-half long Union Pacific train had a 146 cars total -- 20 of them derailed.

According to Union Pacific, the track was inspected just hours before the derailment. The bridge was inspected on May 9th, 2017.

The call to officials came in just before 6:00 p.m.

Authorities say all the cars on the train were carrying coal, which means there is no danger to the public. However, officials are warning residents to stay away from the scene.

Two people on board the train were uninjured.

Crews on scene of a train derailment: Greenfield Ave closed.@pulsepoint pic.twitter.com/biTapr1Z5j — West Allis Fire Dept (@West_Allis_Fire) July 6, 2017

The derailment happened near the Lincoln Park mobile home park. People there heard loud booms when it happened. Neighbors say they often hear the train coming through, but this was different. The loud crashing sounds were followed by thick black dust in the air.

PHOTO GALLERY

"It started buckling and we heard a boom. We thought something was on fire. We thought it was an explosion," said Jeff Griffith, saw train derailment.

Official say the train was traveling from Bill, Wyoming to Butler, Wisconsin.

Officials with the DOT have reported Greenfield Avenue is blocked in both directions at S. 105th Street. Greenfield Avenue will be closed for an extended period of time due to the derailment.

Roughly 1,000 people in the area were without power due to the derailment Thursday evening, according to the We Energies Outage Map. We Energies says the outage was caused from one downed power line. There was no damage to any poles.

West Allis police are investigating and federal investigators will be brought in also. The cause remains unknown at this time. Officials say it may take several days for that information to come.

FOX6 News will continue to monitor this investigation and will update this story when more information is available.