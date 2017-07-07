× Lisa Bloom puts Rob Kardashian on notice over tirade against Blac Chyna

Attorney Lisa Bloom said on Friday she has filled for a temporary restraining order against Rob Kardashian on behalf of Blac Chyna.

Kardashian had the Internet riveted on Wednesday when he posted personal information about his relationship with Chyna, who is the mother of his infant daughter.

In addition to accusing her of infidelity and claiming he has been footing her bills, he also posted graphic images of her on his Instagram account.

Bloom released a statement Friday afternoon saying Blac Chyna retained her services the day before “and today we filed for temporary restraining orders to protect her rights.”

“Mr. Kardashian, you are now on notice: revenge porn is illegal,” the statement read. “Cyberbullying your ex is harassment,”

Bloom added that both she and her client believe “that this is an important women’s rights issue, as too many women and girls have been slut-shamed by exes.”

“It stops now,” Bloom said. “Your attempts to shame and control her are hereby rejected.”

Kardashian claimed on Wednesday via Twitter that his Instagram account, which had almost 10 million followers, was taken down. He later reposted some of the nude images on his Twitter account, where he continued his social media tirade against his ex.

The couple had a famously tumultuous relationship, parts of which were documented in the 2016 E! reality series “Rob & Chyna.”

Chyna has a son fathered by rapper Tyga, who began dating Kardashian’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner, after Tyga split with Chyna.

In April 2016 Chyna and Kardashian announced their engagement and followed that with a pregnancy announcement a month later.

Daughter Dream was born in November, but the couple split in December, with Kardashian taking to social media to share that Chyna had taken furniture and moved out of the home they shared with the baby.

Bloom said she plans to appear in Los Angeles Superior Court with her co-counsel, Chyna’s attorney Walter Mosley, to request the appropriate restraining orders “to require Mr. Kardashian to behave like a grownup toward the mother of his baby.”

CNN has reached out to Kardashian’s reps for comment.