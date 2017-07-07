“Major disruption for our neighbors:” Crews continue cleanup after West Allis train derailment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- The cleanup continues in West Allis following the large train derailment that happened Thursday, July 6th. Workers are still clearing the bridge and the street below Friday, July 7th. It's caused a lengthy closure in the area of 104th and Greenfield Avenue.

The derailment forced the closure of Greenfield Avenue just east of Highway 100. Crews are hoping to get Greenfield Avenue back open as soon as possible. But with 20 cars having derailed, there's still a lot of work to do.

On the ground, each gust of wind kicks up a cloud of coal dust. From high above, scale of the wreckage shows 20 of 145 cars derailed. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday night.

"The first step is to move the coal out of the cars and the area and then, once we're able to do that, we'll get in there and move the debris from the cars," said Union Pacific Spokeswoman, Raquel Espinoza.

From the bridge and beyond, there's a whole lot of coal that needs to be collected.

"I was out bumming around today so I thought why not stop," said Jake Zeller, visited derailment.

Zeller traveled from Muskego to help out.

"I don't know, it's kind of cool. I've never had actual coal from the ground," said Zeller.

Others navigate around the tape to get to work.

"It does put a little damper on it but we're getting through it; we can squeak by a little bit," said Chris Williams, works near scene.

Union Pacific owns the train and the tracks. The company says it last inspected the bridge in May and had just inspected the tracks on Thursday.

"We made the proper inspections, including the bridge, and in the last inspection, we found no irregularities that would impede us from operating over this line," Espinoza said.

Union Pacific says the entire operation will take time but they want to get Greenfield Avenue fully reopen as soon as possible.

"We realize this is a major disruption for our neighbors in the community and we apologize for that," Espinoza said.

Investigators from the Federal Railroad Administration are also on the scene. We've reached out to their office in Washington and are waiting to hear back.