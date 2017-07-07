Milwaukee police searching for critical missing 30-year-old woman

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing 30-year-old Milwaukee woman.

Alline Waterman was last seen in the 1400 block of West Burleigh Street on Thursday, July 6th at approximately 1:00 p.m.

Waterman has a medical condition that requires attention.

Waterman is described as 5’03” tall, 110 pounds, thin build, short braids in her hair. She was last seen wearing a dark colored or pink top, blue jean shorts, and sandals.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.