TRAFFIC ALERT: Greenfield Avenue remains closed between WIS 100 & I-41/894
Complete coverage of Summerfest 2017, the festival’s 50th edition 🎵

“On the mend:” 3 dozen dogs seized from Sheboygan County home on the road to recovery

Posted 5:19 pm, July 7, 2017, by , Updated at 05:25PM, July 7, 2017

Dogs recovered in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY -- A little more than a week after the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office seized 37 dogs from a home in the Town of Wilson, an update has been given on the puppies rescued.

Deputies from the sheriff's office were tight-lipped about the current state of the investigation, but stressed they are reviewing charges for those who are involved.

In regard to the 37 dogs rescued, they're on the mend -- and greeted FOX6 News with loud barks and smiling faces.

Dogs recovered in Sheboygan

"They didn't know how to be dogs, and when you have a dog you're their best friend," said Kayla Kleefisch, bought a dog from the former kennel.

Kayla Kleefisch

Kayla Kleefisch says several years ago she got her dog from that kennel and knows what they've gone through.

"Was malnourished, about 40 pounds underweight, he was very anti-social," Kleefisch said.

At a press conference Friday morning, July 7th, the Sheboygan Count Sheriff's Office and the Sheboygan County Humane Society (SCHS) gave an update on the raid.

"Also on the property were two large chest freezers. Located inside these chest freezers were we located the decaying carcasses of 31 to 40 dogs. The freezer also appeared to not have been functioning for a long period of time," said Captain Cory Roeseler, Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office.

Dogs recovered in Sheboygan County

Dogs recovered in Sheboygan County

The sheriff's office says they're working with the district attorney's office about bringing charges.

Dogs recovered in Sheboygan

"We'll look at any number of offenses they range from misdemeanor to felony offenses. We'll determine what appropriate offenses will be issued as well as the people who should appropriately be charged," said Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski

Those now caring for the animals say the dogs are already doing better. But for one owner, it hits too close to home.

"They weren't respected, through their life or through their death," said Kleefisch.

Dogs recovered in Sheboygan

Dogs recovered in Sheboygan

The Sheboygan County Humane Society say they need the public's help more than ever with them taking in all the dogs. They're going to need some time to get up to snuff before they'll be up for adoption.

In the meantime, the SCHS is asking for things like blankets, chew toys, dog beds, etc. to help with the rehabilitation of these dogs.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Related stories