“On the mend:” 3 dozen dogs seized from Sheboygan County home on the road to recovery

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY -- A little more than a week after the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office seized 37 dogs from a home in the Town of Wilson, an update has been given on the puppies rescued.

Deputies from the sheriff's office were tight-lipped about the current state of the investigation, but stressed they are reviewing charges for those who are involved.

In regard to the 37 dogs rescued, they're on the mend -- and greeted FOX6 News with loud barks and smiling faces.

"They didn't know how to be dogs, and when you have a dog you're their best friend," said Kayla Kleefisch, bought a dog from the former kennel.

Kayla Kleefisch says several years ago she got her dog from that kennel and knows what they've gone through.

"Was malnourished, about 40 pounds underweight, he was very anti-social," Kleefisch said.

At a press conference Friday morning, July 7th, the Sheboygan Count Sheriff's Office and the Sheboygan County Humane Society (SCHS) gave an update on the raid.

"Also on the property were two large chest freezers. Located inside these chest freezers were we located the decaying carcasses of 31 to 40 dogs. The freezer also appeared to not have been functioning for a long period of time," said Captain Cory Roeseler, Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says they're working with the district attorney's office about bringing charges.

"We'll look at any number of offenses they range from misdemeanor to felony offenses. We'll determine what appropriate offenses will be issued as well as the people who should appropriately be charged," said Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski.

Those now caring for the animals say the dogs are already doing better. But for one owner, it hits too close to home.

"They weren't respected, through their life or through their death," said Kleefisch.

The Sheboygan County Humane Society say they need the public's help more than ever with them taking in all the dogs. They're going to need some time to get up to snuff before they'll be up for adoption.

In the meantime, the SCHS is asking for things like blankets, chew toys, dog beds, etc. to help with the rehabilitation of these dogs.

