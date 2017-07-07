Overnight full closures: List of upcoming construction that may impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that may impact your commute.
Friday, July 7
Overnight Full Closure I-94 East at HWY 100 for pier work - 1AM - 6AM (Saturday)
Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at the Zoo Interchange for overhang work - 1AM - 6AM (Saturday)
(Includes overnight full closure of system ramps -I-41 South to I-94 East, I-41 South to I-94 West and I-94 East to I-41 South)
Monday, July 10 and Tuesday, July 11
Overnight Full Closure I-41 South full closure at Bluemound Road - 10PM - 5AM
(Includes I-94 East to I-41 South system ramp closure)