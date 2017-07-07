Overnight full closures: List of upcoming construction that may impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that may impact your commute.

Friday, July 7

Overnight Full Closure I-94 East at HWY 100 for pier work - 1AM - 6AM (Saturday)

Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at the Zoo Interchange for overhang work - 1AM - 6AM (Saturday)

(Includes overnight full closure of system ramps -I-41 South to I-94 East, I-41 South to I-94 West and I-94 East to I-41 South)

Monday, July 10 and Tuesday, July 11

Overnight Full Closure I-41 South full closure at Bluemound Road - 10PM - 5AM

(Includes I-94 East to I-41 South system ramp closure)