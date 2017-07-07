× Police: 22-year-old woman struck by gunfire while walking near 26th and Kilbourn

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night, July 6th.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. near 26th and Kilbourn.

Police say a 22-year-old woman was walking in the area when an unknown subject fired several gunshots at her. She was struck from the gunfire.

MFD treated the victim on the scene and transported her to a local hospital. She is expected to survive her injuries.

The investigation is on-going and MPD continues to search for a suspect.