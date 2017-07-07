× Red Cross assisting family of 4 after house fire near 4th and Locust in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Red Cross is assisting a family of four following a house fire early Friday morning, July 7th.

It happened around 3 a.m. near 4th and Locust.

The home has been declared “unlivable.”

Emergency housing assistance is being provided to the family, as well as comfort kits and financial support for food.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.

