Complete coverage of Summerfest 2017, the festival’s 50th edition 🎵

Frazier homers in 9th to lift Yankees over Brewers 5-3

Posted 3:04 pm, July 8, 2017, by

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 08: Domingo Santana #16 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a threee run home run against the New York Yankees in the first inning during their game at Yankee Stadium on July 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Clint Frazier hit a three-run homer off Corey Knebel with one out in the ninth, lifting the New York Yankees over the Milwaukee Brewers 5-3 on Saturday.

Frazier turned on a 1-0 pitch from Knebel (0-2) for his second career homer and first game-ending shot. He threw his helmet as he approached his teammates at home plate, unveiling his mop of red hair, which was then doused in yellow Gatorade.

Frazier had three hits and a career-high four RBIs in his sixth game.

It was New York’s third walk-off win this season and ended a three-game slide. The Yankees improved to 7-17 since going a season-best 15 games over. 500 on June 12.