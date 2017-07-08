Harley-Davidson lovers rumble into Thiensville for 15th annual Block Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THIENSVILLE -- It's an all day party for the bike that built Milwaukee. Suburban Motors in Thiensville hosting the event celebrating decades of service and Harley-Davidson on Saturday, July 8th.

Block Fest is basically a big gathering that the company puts on for family and friends of Suburban Motors -- and you can sure hear it!

"When you think of Harley you think of bulky, you think of loud cruisers," said Jordan Houpt, motorcycle enthusiast.

"Just a deep roar when you hear it. Coming from the hotel to here this morning it was just pumped," said Joe Beavers, One Wheel Revolution.

At Suburban Motors, an all-day biker bash is what they're calling for. A way to celebrate the motorcycle, and that community it's built.

"Check out demo bikes, get together and have a good time. Either buy a bike, eat some food, have some drinks and just socialize together," said Nicholas Custer, Suburban Motors.

The event is free and open to the public. It features food vendors, rider apparel stands, live music and kid-friendly activities. All you have to do is show up and get ready to party. However, if you want to make friends, it doesn't hurt to be a fan of the noise!

The party goes on until midnight Saturday, July 8th -- hosted at Suburban Motors in Thiensville. For more information, CLICK HERE.