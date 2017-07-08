× Local faith group hosted free event celebrating “National Wheelchair Beautification Day”

MILWAUKEE — A beautiful day to wash your wheels. But instead of cars — the focus was on wheelchairs.

Milwaukee’s Special Touch Ministry chapter met at Sherman Park Saturday July 8 and offered free wheelchair cleanings for those who wanted their wheelchairs beautified.

The free event had live music and food and went from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m..

The faith-based group added some shine to people’s chairs to celebrate “National Wheelchair Beautification Month”.

“We’ve built friendships, you know. It’s really neat, sometimes we’ll not know if somebody is going to come or how they’re going to react coming to our group, or if they’re going to fit in and they love it,” Nilda Rivera from Special Touch Ministry said. “We’ve become a family. We want you to know that you’re welcome.”

Though this was the first event of its kind — the group holds conferences and other special events throughout the year.