Milwaukee Bucks sign Sterling Brown

MILWAUKEE — Sterling Brown has been signed to the Milwaukee Bucks as of July 8th.

According to the Milwaukee Bucks press release, Brown, the 46th overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft, was acquired by the Bucks on July 6 from Philadelphia for cash considerations. A 6-foot-6 guard from SMU, Brown played four seasons with the Mustangs, appearing in a program-record 136 games with 106 starts. As a senior in 2016-17, he was named to the All-AAC Second Team after averaging 13.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting a conference-high 44.9 percent from 3-point range. In his four seasons at SMU, Brown set the school record for career wins (109) and is second all-time with a 45.1 3-point shooting percentage for his career. Brown is a native of Maywood, Ill., and is the brother of Shannon Brown, who spent nine seasons in the NBA from 2006-2015.

In addition to signing Brown, Milwaukee bucks also signed undrafted rookie Jalen Moore to a two-way contract.

According to the press release, Moore was named to the All-Mountain West Second Team after averaging 17.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 31 games (all starts) for Utah State as a senior. A 6-8 forward, he is one of only three players in program annals to lead the Aggies in scoring and rebounds for three seasons. Moore started in 91 of 92 games over his last three seasons. Over his four years at Utah State, he shot 47.4 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from 3-point range.

The recent press release says that NBA rules permit teams to have two Two-Way players on their roster at any given time, in addition to their 15-man regular season roster. A Two-Way player for the Bucks will provide services primarily for the team’s NBA G League affiliate – the Wisconsin Herd – but can spend up to 45 days with Milwaukee, not including any time prior to the start of the Herd’s training camp and at the conclusion of his season.

As stated in the release, Brown and Moore are currently competing with the Bucks entry in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Milwaukee returns to Summer League play tomorrow, Sunday, July 9, at 5 p.m. CT against the entry from the Brooklyn Nets. The game will be televised on NBATV. Exclusive coverage of the Bucks Summer League team including game coverage, daily updates and behind-the-scenes features can be found here.