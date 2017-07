MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police tells FOX6 News one person has died and another is hurt following a shooting that took place near 95th and Silver Spring early Saturday morning, July 8th.

According to police, one woman and one man were shot around 1:20 a.m.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remains under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

