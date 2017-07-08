Ride your Harley to the 15th annual Harley Block Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THIENSVILLE -- It's a festival 15 years and counting for Suburban Motors Harley-Davidson. The Harley Block Fest is where people can enjoy live music, entertainment, food, vendors, and tons of motorcycles. The is on Saturday July 8 and runs from 9 a.m. to midnight.

About Suburban Motors Harley-Davidson (website)

Here are Suburban Motors Harley-Davidson® we pride ourselves on being a family owned and operated business for 40 years, and now a days it is not unusual for us to be selling a bike to the second or third generation rider. When you join our Harley-Davidson® family, you can count on us to give you the best deals and lowest prices out there! We are the Famous Wheeler Dealer, stop in or join our family today!

When you’re ready to invest in a new or pre-owned motorcycle, Suburban Motors Harley-Davidson® is prepared to exceed your expectations. We are proud to be an authorized dealer of quality brands like Harley-Davidson®. Our unparalleled selection of motorcycles means we have something for every customer that’s sure to please. Our friendly and knowledgeable sales, financing, service and parts departments are prepared to make sure your experience is outstanding, from assisting while you’re making your choice to ongoing maintenance and customization. At Suburban Motors Harley-Davidson®, we value the opportunity to create a long term relationship with our customers.

