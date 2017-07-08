LIVE: Protesters flood streets of Hamburg, Germany as G20 summit wraps up
Complete coverage of Summerfest 2017, the festival’s 50th edition 🎵

Uber driver drops fare for stranded couple looking to elope

Posted 5:56 pm, July 8, 2017, by

A protester wears a shirt displaying the logo of smartphone ride service Uber during by a protest by non-licensed private hire drivers blocking the Place de la Nation in Paris on February 9, 2016. Members of services known in France as 'voitures de tourisme avec chauffeur' (VTC - Tourism vehicle with driver) have been protesting against assurances the French Prime minister has given to taxis. / AFP / Geoffroy Van der Hasselt

BEAR, Del. — A Philadelphia couple eloped with an assist from a sentimental Uber driver who provided a free ride after learning his fares were getting married.

The News Journal in Wilmington reports  that driver David Scullion II of Bear, Delaware, picked up the stranded couple Friday on southbound Interstate 95 after they had a flat tire.

When he learned they were eloping, Scullion offered to drop the fare if he could serve as a witness.

The trio made it to the court clerk in Cecil County, Maryland, just in time.

Scullion also helped the couple repair the flat and jump-started their car after they had left the lights running in a panic.

Scullion told the paper he felt compelled as a hopeless romantic to turn off the fare meter.