Watch: MCTS bus driver avoids very close call with distracted driver

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is praising one of their drivers for her quick actions.

MCTS driver, Danita Wilson, was traveling on her route with a crowded bus when a large truck ran a red light.

The bus company posted a video of Danita’s quick actions to their Facebook page. She kept everyone safe!

“He was not paying attention. He was on his phone and you had the right of way,” said a security guard during the video.

After a sigh of relief from Danita, it was back to her route. One of the riders saluting her good work with a thumbs up from the back row of the bus.

Way to go Danita!