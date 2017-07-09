× 2 men hurt, 1 seriously in rollover crash on State Highway 57 in Sheboygan County

TOWN OF SHERMAN — Two men were hurt, one seriously, in a crash on State Highway 57, south of County Highway D in the Town of Sherman in Sheboygan County Sunday, July 9th.

It happened shortly before noon.

According to sheriff’s officials, a southbound vehicle lost control and exited the roadway, striking a traffic sign and utility pole. The vehicle rolled over, coming to rest on its roof.

The driver, a 46-year-old man from Sheboygan, was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated. He was taken to Froedtert Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

His passenger, a 34-year-old Plymouth man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.