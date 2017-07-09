× 4 taken to hospital after driver ran red light, caused crash near Mitchell and Muskego

MILWAUKEE — Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash Saturday night, July 8th near Mitchell and Muskego in Milwaukee.

Police say a driver ran a red light, and another vehicle, whose driver had the right-of-way, crashed into it. The vehicle that ran the red light then careened into a third vehicle.

Four people in the vehicle that ran the red light were taken to the hospital.

The occupants of the other vehicles suffered minor injuries and were not transported to the hospital.

There’s no word at this point whether anyone was taken into custody.

