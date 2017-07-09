“Critically important:” Loved ones, neighbors gather to remember 16-year-old boy fatally shot

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee residents joined together Sunday, July 9th to walk in unity and remember a young life taken too soon.

Dozens came out to the corner of 37th and Center to remember Emani Robinson.

The 16-year-old boy was shot near 38th and Center on June 25th while walking to a corner store. He died the next day.

The walk was organized by neighbors who said they hope to create a sense of community in the wake of tragedy.

“It’s critically important, because there are children who may not feel safe or wonder, do people even care, and I think that this is a showing that the entire city cares in any part of our city as it relates to violence and public safety,” Reggie Moore with the City of Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention said.

The gathering featured a number of presentations emphasizing the impact violence has on the city.

Support resources were also available for anyone in need.