Deaf man with autism attacked by suspect who “wanted a fight with Superman,” investigators say

LAKE COUNTY, Florida — A 26-year-old man is accused of attacking a man with autism who is also deaf, known as the “Minneola superhero” because he dresses as Superman and waves at drivers from the same street corner every day.

According to WESH, Lake County sheriff’s officials have indicated the victim was attacked “by somebody who told investigators he wanted a fight with Superman.”

Lake County sheriff’s officials said they arrested 26-year-old Tyler McCorvey moments after the attack, according to WESH.

During questioning, WESH is reporting MCorvey told investigators he was in the area trying to fight with Superman. MCorvey told deputies he challenged the victim to a fight, but did not hurt him.

The victim told investigators McCorvey punched him in the chest and then grabbed his head and hit it against a vehicle. The victim said a witness intervened and stopped the beating.

McCorvey was charged with two counts of battery and aggravated abuse of a disabled adult, according to WESH.

The “Minneola superhero” was back on the street Friday, waving a smiling as cars passed by, WESH is reporting.