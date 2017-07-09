“I was waiting to get hit:” Milwaukee man shot by ISIS while trying to save Iraqi civilians in Mosul

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Iraq's prime minister celebrated with Iraqi troops in Mosul Sunday, July 9th after they drove Islamic State militants from some of their last strongholds in a nearly nine-month campaign. Mosul is one of Iraq's biggest cities, and gaining control of the city was one of ISIS' most significant strategic wins. When the terror group seized Mosul in June of 2014, it also took control of more than two-and-a-half million people, and subjected some to horrors. A Milwaukee man saw some of that himself, having been shot by ISIS as his American group was trying to save Iraqi civilians in June.

On Sunday, Ephraim Mattos was back in Milwaukee and 90 percent back to health. Video of his humanitarian group saving a young Iraqi girl has gone viral. He's now sharing video of the moment he was shot, which he said hasn't been seen before in the United States.

On June 2nd, Mattos faced ISIS fighters through a wall of smoke in Mosul.

"You see ISIS. They're shooting civilians, little girls, in the back of the head as they're running toward us," Mattos said.

Mattos, a former Navy Seal, retired from the military in spring. Instead of returning to life in Milwaukee, he flew to Iraq with the Free Burma Rangers, a group that helps civilians in war zones. On that day in June, the group's mission was to pull survivors from 60 bodies on a Mosul street, with ISIS gunning down from its position nearby.

"In my mind, I was basically just waiting to get hit. There was so much incoming fire, and there was no way we were getting out of there without a scratch," Mattos said.

Mattos said a U.S. aircraft dropped smoke to shield his team. They moved in behind an Iraqi tank. He and another man provided cover as the team leader grabbed an Iraqi girl from the killing field. In the chaos, the group began to plan its retreat behind a tank it couldn't radio.

"We can't communicate with them!" Mattos said.

This camera angle, which Mattos said hasn't been seen before in the U.S., shows the group moving back toward safety. That's when Mattos was shot in the leg, and fell.

"They can't tell the tank to stop, so it was like, 'hey man, you've got to get up and move,'" Mattos said.

Somehow, the team made it back without more injuries, allowing Mattos to get medical help.

"That day we were able to save one man and one little girl," Mattos said.

Now back in Milwaukee, Mattos said he's back to 90 percent health. He said it's great that Iraqi forces have retaken Mosul, though he said the war is far from over in the city where he faced ISIS.

"I never want Americans to know what that suffering and war is like, but I would like for them to know that it's going on, and to be appreciative for what we have," Mattos said.

Mattos said he would go back to Iraq, but he has no plans to do so right now.