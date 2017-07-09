× Lawyers in so-called Slenderman stabbing case to ask that the jury be sequestered

WAUKESHA — A hearing on a motion to sequester the jury in the so-called Slenderman stabbing case is set for Monday, July 10th.

During the motion hearing, lawyers for Morgan Geyser will argue the publicity surrounding the case makes it difficult for jurors not to hear about it.

Geyser’s trial is set for October.

Her alleged accomplice, Anissa Weier’s trial is in September. She’ll be in court Monday for a status conference.

Each faces one count of attempted first degree intentional homicide, as party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon. Both have pleaded not guilty in adult court, by reason mental disease.

Prosecutors say they stabbed a classmate 19 times in May of 2014 to please the fictional character Slenderman.