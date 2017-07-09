× Man accused of pulling fire alarm at police station after getting impatient

FARGO, North Dakota (WDAY) — A 21-year-old man who went to the Fargo Police Department to file a police report became the subject of one instead.

According to documents filed in Cass County District Court, Drew Douglas Christianson, of Fargo, went to the police department’s lobby to file a report about 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, July 5th, and became agitated from waiting.

At that point, he reportedly ripped the thermostat from the wall and smashed it on the floor before pulling the fire alarm.

An officer arrived to take pictures of the scene, and Christianson was arrested on suspicion of terrorizing and criminal mischief, as pulling the fire alarm caused the building to be evacuated.

The episode was captured on video, according to the court documents.