Powerful experience: Milwaukee VA photo display showcases Stars and Stripes Honor Flight program

MILWAUKEE — The story of the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, as told through photos and personal anecdotes of veterans who took the trip, is on display through July 14th at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.

The display is free and open to the public daily from 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

It features more than 100 photos that tell the stories of several veterans, who took the day-long visit to Washington, D.C., to see their war memorial. It includes a short story and photographs of World War II veteran Joe Demler, who was taken prisoner of war by the Nazis and nearly starved to death before his rescue. His photo from the front page of a Life Magazine, taken the day of his liberation, is part of the display.

Information on the Honor Flight and applications are also available at the display.

The Stars and Stripes Honor Flight takes World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War and terminally ill veterans of all eras on a free plane trip to Washington, D.C., that includes stops at Arlington Cemetery and several memorials. It features a mail call on the return trip and a huge crowd greeting the returnees at Mitchell Airport.

FOX6’s Evan Peterson checked out the display during FOX6 WakeUp News on Sunday, July 9th.

