Watt brothers, JJ, TJ, Derek take some time out to help fight hunger in the Madison area

MADISON — Football stars and brothers JJ Watt, TJ Watt and Derek Watt teamed up with American Family Insurance Saturday, July 8th to fight hunger!

According to WMTV, the Watt brothers joined 200 American Family Insurance volunteers, to work at the Goodman Community Center for the day.

The Watt brothers and other volunteers came together to pack and deliver boxes of non-perishable food items to area pantries, tend to the gardens and help build a greenhouse, all with the goal of fighting hunger in communities around Madison.

The event was part of the American Family Insurance “One Saturday to Dream” volunteer initiative.

The brothers, former Wisconsin Badgers, are now playing in the NFL.

JJ Watt is a DE for the Houston Texans.

Derek Watt is a fullback for the Los Angeles Chargers.

TJ Watt is an OL for the Pittsburgh Steelers — drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.