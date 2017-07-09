Whitefish Bay’s Taylor Kerwin wins Gatorade Player of the Year in Soccer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITEFISH BAY -- Taylor Kerwin had a senior season in girl's soccer at Whitefish Bay High School, that she will never forget. Taylor was named the Gatorade Wisconsin Girls Soccer Player of the Year. She is the second player from Whitefish Bay High School to be receive the award. Taylor also was named first team all conference for North Shore, and first team all area for Wisconsin. Besides that she lead the soccer team to state title this past spring. Taylor will play college soccer at the University of Louisville this fall. She says her siblings always pushed here when she was young. They also challenged her to go out and practice and condition away from the team.

Taylor Kerwin

Whitefish Bay HS

Soccer