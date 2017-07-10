× A California teen wins the lottery. Twice. In one week.

Who hasn’t dreamed of winning the lottery? But winning twice … in one week … at 19?

That’s what happened to one lucky California teen, Rosa Dominguez.

Dominguez was driving home from Arizona when she stopped at a gas station and bought a few scratch-offs.

One of the $5 scratch-offs turned out to be a winning ticket worth $555,555.

“I was so nervous, I just wanted to cry” Dominguez told the California Lottery.

Just days after winning over half a million dollars, she stopped at a different gas station.

She bought another $5 scratch-off — and she won again! This time: $100,000.

So, what will this teen do with her $655,555 winnings?

What many of us would — teen or not: go shopping and buy a new car.