Attorneys in Slenderman stabbing case argue for sequestered jury

WAUKESHA — A judge in Waukesha County has heard defense arguments on why jurors should be sequestered during the trial of one of two teens accused of stabbing a classmate to impress a fictitious character called Slenderman.

Lawyers for 15-year-old Morgan Geyser said Monday, July 10th a sequestered jury is needed because of the publicity surrounding the case. The judge said Monday he will issue a decision in a week or two.

Geyser and Anissa Weier, also 15, are charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the 2014 attack on their classmate in Waukesha. Investigators say the attack was an attempted sacrifice to the online character.

Weier’s trial is in September and Geyser’s is in October. Both pleaded not guilty in adult court by reason of mental disease.