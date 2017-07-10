“Can’t talk about it:” Closed-door meeting in Racine Co. adds to speculation Foxconn wants to build there

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT PLEASANT -- A secret meeting in Monday night, July 10th fueled speculation that the electronics company Foxconn wants to build a huge factory there -- potentially bringing thousands of jobs to Racine County.

In an unusual move, the Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant village boards met together Monday night, and, as has become common in Racine County lately, most of their meeting was off-limits to the public.

Village board members on Monday retreated behind closed doors, and their reason was vague: "Discussing a potential future development project in Racine County."

Last week, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said the Taiwanese electronics maker Foxconn wants to building southeastern Wisconsin, adding up to 10,000 jobs.

House Speaker Paul Ryan is involved.

"I've met with Foxconn at Scott Walker's request. There is a great potential there for a lot of good jobs to come to Wisconsin," Ryan said.

Monday's closed-door meeting in Mount Pleasant followed two similar meetings at the Racine County Board in June. Its purpose for meeting privately was just as vague: "To deliberate the investment of public funds regarding competitive multi-site economic development opportunities."

A week after the second meeting, the board voted without debate to transfer a half-million taxpayer dollars to the local economic development corporation "to cover expenses related to economic development projects."

On Monday, when village officials emerged after an hour, they wouldn't talk about what they had discussed.

FOX6's Theo Keith: "Why is there this amount of secrecy here on the local level?"

"I can't speak on behalf of what Speaker Ryan says or what Speaker Vos says. All I can do is control what's happening in the Village of Mount Pleasant, and we can't talk about it," Dave DeGroot, village president said.

Sturtevant Village President Jayme Hoffman was in a hurty.

FOX6's Theo Keith: "Would you like to discuss the speculation that this is Foxconn?"

"We're late. We're late," Hoffman said.

Adding to the speculation, multiple reports indicate a private airplane registered in Taiwan and said to be the plane of Foxconn's chairman landed at General Mitchell International Airport Monday afternoon. The plane was gone by 7:00 p.m. Monday when FOX6 News drove by.

Wisconsin does have competition. Michigan is also trying to woo Foxconn.