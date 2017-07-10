Convicted sex offender to be released in Waukesha, and he’ll be homeless

WAUKESHA — A convicted sex offender will be released in Waukesha on Tuesday, July 11th, and he will be homeless.

32-year-old Christopher O’Bright will be required to complete a face-to-face registration at the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department and City of Waukesha Police Department upon his release. O’Bright will be a lifetime sex offender registrant and also on GPS monitoring. He will be required to meet with Wisconsin Department of Corrections extensively upon his release. If he violates the terms of his lifetime registry or GPS conditions, he will be taken into custody.

According to police, O’Bright’s convictions occurred in 2000 and 2003 for sexual assault of a child inside an institutional facility.

In a news release, police said with the increase in the number of homeless sex offenders upon their release, citizens are encouraged to go to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections website for more information. This allows for searches by name and zip code, and also allows community members to sign up for email notifications. By signing up for email notifications, citizens will be provided with current residence locations of offenders. CLICK HERE to access the website.