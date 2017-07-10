Enchanting: The magic and wonder of Mary Poppins comes to the stage this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The magic and wonder of Mary Poppins comes to the stage this weekend. The Divine Savior Holy Angels is putting it on this summer as part of its Community Theatre Works Program. Carl has a preview.

DSHA’s Community Theatre Works presents Mary Poppins (website)

DSHA’s Community Theatre Works presents Mary Poppins! From July 14-16, the enchanting mixture of irresistible story, unforgettable songs, and breathtaking dance numbers will be brought to life on the DSHA stage. Showtimes:

July 14 - 7 p.m.

July 15 - 1 p.m. & 6 p.m.

July 16 - 1 p.m. & 6 p.m.

