Federal judge rejects Summerfest's request for restraining order against Red Lobster

MILWAUKEE — A federal judge has rejected Summerfest’s request for a temporary restraining order against Red Lobster.

The suit, filed in federal court, focuses on the restaurant chain’s “Lobster and Shrimp Summerfest” promotion. In 2016, Summerfest asked Red Lobster to stop using the slogan and they agreed, but brought it back this year.

Festival officials are asking them to stop the advertising and to be reimbursed for any damages or money lost.

On Monday, July 10th, a judge denied the request for a temporary restraining order that would require Red Lobster to stop using the Summerfest branding in its promotion.