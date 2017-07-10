Fire breaks out in London’s Camden Market

Ten fire engines and more than 70 firefighters responded to a fire in London’s Camden Market, a well-known tourist attraction, early Monday, the London Fire Brigade said.

The blaze was under control by about 3 a.m. local time (10 p.m. ET), the fire service reported, but crews would continue to “damp down” the site into the morning to prevent any reignition.

The majority of the market was open for business within hours.

“The first, second and third floors, plus the roof, of a building within the market were damaged by the blaze,” the brigade said in a statement. The building contained a number of different businesses and market stalls.

No information about the cause was immediately available. No injuries were reported.

The open-air Camden Market, near central London, is a popular tourist attraction that features more than 1,000 shops, stalls, food outlets and entertainment venues. It opened in 1974 with just one market stall and now around 28 million people visit each year, according to the market’s website.

A major fire also struck Camden Market in February 2008.

It is the second major fire incident in London in recent weeks. In June, fire tore through the Grenfell Tower residential block, killing at least 80 people. Police say only 21 of those have been formally identified.