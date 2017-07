× Hazmat crews respond to 57th and Vliet for leaking carbon dioxide tank

MILWAUKEE — Hazmat crews on Monday evening, July 10th responded to the area near 57th and Vliet in Milwaukee for a carbon dioxide leak.

We’re told a carbon dioxide tank was actively leaking outside a building in the area.

There was no one around when this was taking place, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the leak is under investigation.

